Speech to Text for Fraud Suspect Wanted After Card Skimmers Found at Local Bank

scottie? waay 31's scottie kay is live at a machine to tell us what to look out for. scottie? dan, demetria... one woman i talked to says she comes to this redstone federal credit union quite frequently to use the a-t-m... but after what happened this weekend, unfortunately she's one of those who's lost their money. margaret parker, lives in decatur "i had looked at my transactions list and noticed there are some weird inconsistencies in my account." margaret parker has been banking with redstone federal credit union for more than fifteen years. shesays she's never had any problems.. until recently. the the madison county sheriff's office says it's possible a skimming device was placed on some a-t-m's ... giving the bad guys the data from the magnetic strips on cards. margaret parker, lives in decatur "i am a little worried. i have heard about these scammers before where they recreate the machines and they literally stick them in. i've seen it on the internet before, but i never thought it would happen around here." until these suspects are caught, if you have any information about the guys you saw in the video ... call the madison county sheriff's'