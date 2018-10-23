Speech to Text for Farmer Shortage Leads to Farming Issues

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

injuries or deaths. we're learning more about a shortage of qualified farm workers... and why some farmers can't get extra help to work the land. waay 31's rodneya ross visited two farms today and learned three things that's causing the shortage. ll: i talked to farmers who told me they are having a hard time finding skilled workers to operate their equipment which is a big deal because these things cost three-quarters of a million dollars. sot: haney "you'll have one every now and then but, you know, not anybody like it used to be." vo: j-d booker has owned his farm in toney for 14 years. booker is a former marine and is not afraid of hard work. he told me, long hours is one of the reasons why there is a shortage of farm workers. sot: booker "it's hard, hard work. long hours. sun up to sun down." vo: matt haney said another reason is the lack of skilled workers. he said it's not as simple as hopping on the tractors -- you need to know how to properly operate it. and there are safety concerns. sot: haney "you can have somebody that can sit up there and drive but they've got to be an operator. they've got to be able to operate the machinery, know when something's fixin' to go wrong." vo: booker agrees... sot: booker "it's a dangerous piece of equipment, yes. you can rollovers. you can fall off the tractor." vo: a third reason booker gave me -- is that children who grow up on farms are no longer taking over the family business. sot: booker "after they receive their education they go into corporations and move off the farm." vo: haney agreed but said he's fortunate that his sons enjoy working on the farm. sot: haney "it makes me proud that my sons do want to farm one day, but, you know, they'll need employees too." ll: the farmers told me while the work is tough and they work long hours they find it rewarding and hope others will consider jobs in agriculture in the future. farmers also told us low pay is another reason why they're struggling to attract workers. they are hopeful people will join the agricultural field.