Speech to Text for 4 Polio-Like Cases Being Investigated in Alabama

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

keeping an eye on. i reached out to the alabama department of health...they said there's no way to prevent this someone from getting the disease...but it's important to stay clean--especially in public areas... pkg she's three years old and has never been sick. caroline wisby is already aware of the polio like disease--acute flaccid myelitis...also known as afm... she's making sure her granddaughter stays germ-free. i wanted to be sure that she stayed out of daycare. they're just sick all the time with every kind of disease. the department of public health officials told me that afm has been spreading since 2014...thoughit's still rare, there are now 62 cases of afm within 22 states... parents like marcus brooks is making sure his son visits the doctor. you should be concerned because it is spreading. even though it's rare. at the moment you can't be as concerned there's no special vaccine for afm, but health officials said it's still important children are up to date on their vaccinations. certain symptoms to watch out for are weaknesses in your limbs...having a weak grip when carrying things or having issues walking. there's no known cure for it. it's very scary. especially when there's children involved. look live the alabama department of health officials also told me it takes a long time to confirm if someone has this disease because doctors have to rule out all the other diseases that are similar to afm. reporting in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news.