Speech to Text for 3 Men Injured in Bar Shooting

new at 4 thirty... 3 men are recovering this afternoon after being shot in the parking lot outside a bar in madison county. parlay's bar and grill is on wall triana highway in the town of triana. waay 31's sydney martin is live outside the bar tonight after working to talk to neighbors and learn more about what happened last night. dan, demetria-- the madison county sheriff's office actually told me the fight started over here inside the bar--and came out to the parking lot---and that's when the unidentified suspect started shooting. samuel glover, lives nearby, "it's different in the daytime. it's not a bad place to live. it's mostly on the weekend we have our most problem." samuel glover lives up the road from parlay's bar and grill and told me he didn't hear the shooting monday night... however-- he's lived in the area for more than forty years and is used to hearing gunshots a t a bar that's just behind his house. samuel glover, lives nearby, "they stop and shoot in the air. and just start shooting. in the past they would stop and start shooting the stop sign in front of my house." the madison county sheriff's office told us three men were shot on monday night around 11 o'clock. investigators spoke with the victims at huntsville and madison hospital... and told us man was shot in the back, one in the shoulder, and the third man in the ear. all three were taken to the hospital---and are expected to be okay. but glover told me with all the activity he's seen at bars in the area he dreads for the work week to end and for people to come to the bars near his home. samuel glover, lives nearby, "on the weekends when they come in. i just used to hate to see the weekend." i checked with the sheriff's office spokesperson in the last 10 minutes-- he told me investigators have a suspect but no on has been arrested at this time. live in mad co sm waay