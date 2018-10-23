Speech to Text for Car break-Ins Caught On Camera

for personal gain. caught on camera! two brazen thieves going car-to-car checking to see which doors are unlocked. the thefts occurred at the albany landing apartments on hay drive in decatur. thanks for joining us. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. waay 31's scottie kay is live after talking with people whose cars were hit.. and learned what they plan to do to keep it from happening again. dan, demetria.. those i talked with today tell me this incident has made them realize just how important it is to always to lock the car door. tori johnson, lives in decatur "i had opened my car door. i was getting ready to go to work and it looked like it had been gone through. i thought my husband might've been looking for his keys or something that he left in my car." tori johnson has lived at albany landing apartments for five years and says she's never had any issues... so when she realized someone stole a gun out of her car, she was shocked. tori johnson, lives in decatur "there were no signs of forced entry on it, so it must have been an accident. i never leave my car unlocked, but that must have been the one night i left it unlocked." but johnson says her car wasn't the only one hit.. and says this isn't the first time it's happened at the complex either. tori johnson, lives in decatur "i know there were some over in the e building that had some change taken out that night." johnson has a stern message to those responsible: tori johnson, lives in decatur "it's not right. it's not something anybody should do. it shouldn't be a choice to go through people's cars and take things that aren't theirs. even if we leave our doors unlocked, we shouldn't be having folks coming around, playing with handles, seeing what they can get into." johnson tells me she plans on always making sure her car is locked.. she is thankful for her neighbor's security camera.. and says she wants those responsible caught soon. reporting live in decatur, sk, waay 31 news and this isnt a crime only happening in decatur....hunts ville police say its also very common in the rocket city... neighbors of the blossomwood community, just off governors drive, have seen more than a hundred car break-ins! huntsville police say these break-ins could be avoided by simply locking your car doors. h-p-d says one of the biggest problems these break-ins are causing is weapons getting into the