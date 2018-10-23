Speech to Text for The Healthy way

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

if someone asked you what the leading cause of unintenional death is among american children, what would you say? disease? car accidents? the answer is accidental baby drops. there are as many as 1,600 every year. now, a group of women have created a business to reduce that statistic. will robinson smith has more amy schick is the c-o-o of a company she and her sister started less than a year ago. their product, baby wraps, made specifically for moms right after birth. cg amy schick chief operating officer saplacor in: :12 out: :22 "maternity is the only time in the hospital that an exhausted medicated, recovering patient is expected to care for another patient around the clock." vo/narration...... working in labor and delivery for more than ten years, schick says her sister, mary, witnessed the happiest moments for mothers turn to tragedy when they accidently drop their babies. amy schick in: :33 out: :39 "it's something my sister could not stop thinking about and she thought, there's got to be a safer way." vo/narration...... it took months of research. the challenge? finding a manufacturer. amy schick in: :44 out: :54 "it's the iconic american story of a woman on a mission and her determination and motivation. she started with sports bras." vo/narration...... mary and amy moved on to create this baby wrap called aegis . it's now being produced in bulk for hospitals and women's clinics. cg robyn paleri, rdms guiding star tampa in: 1:03 out: 1:09 "we want them to make the aegis wrap part of their to-go bag for the hospital, for delivery so it's right there." amy schick in: 1:10 out: 1:13 "right now we have it trialed in about 20 hospitals across america." vo/narration...... the two sisters and their mom are committed to help new mothers and their newborns with these baby wraps. amy schick in: 1:20 out: 1:23 "this should be available to everyone, regardless of what they can afford." robyn paleri, rdms in: 1:24 out: 1:26 "women helping other women. that's what we're all about." anyone can buy the wrap on the internet for 98 dollars or ask your hospital to provide it and ask for reimbursement