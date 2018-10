Speech to Text for Police Searching for Theft Suspects

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

people, call huntsville police. take a look at this video out of decatur... it's surveillance footage capturing several reported thefts at the albany landing apartments. there they are-- going car to car. if anyone has any information or can help identify them-- call decatur