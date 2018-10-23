Speech to Text for North Alabamians Register to Vote

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of elections. time is running out to register to vote in alabama. you have until five to do it in person ... midnight, if you do it online. we sent waay 31's rodneya ross to find out how the process is going, and the issues important to voters. ll: i spent some time at the madison county board of registrars office today as people walked in to fill out this form so they can register to vote. sot: watkins "it's my civic duty to vote." vo: that was the number one reason people told me they were registering to vote today. damian jennings recently moved to huntsville from new york. he told me he's unhappy with what's going on sot: jennings "i'm not in favor of the way our country is going since the presidential election." vo: i also asked people if they knew what would be on the ballot in two weeks -- all of them told me they didn't, but they said they know there are some important issues they believe in that could be impacted by the election -- which is why they're voting. sot: jennings "i do know that women's rights are really an issue, unfortunately, sadly to say. i feel like we're going back to the 60's with jim crow laws and whatnot." vo: janet watkins told me people lose the right to be upset about the outcome of elections if they don't exercise their right to vote. sot: watkins "we have no right to speak against who the other people put in office." ll: the registrars office told me anyone who is planning on registering online will want to do it before the 11:59 deadline just in case anything goes wrong. in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news. as of october 10th ...there are nearly 270-thousand people registered to vote in madison county alone. in the state there are nearly 3 point 5 million registered voters. that's up from the previous year which was at 3 point 3 million. that's according to the alabama secretary of state's website. if you still need to register to vote you can find a link on our website just head to waay t-v