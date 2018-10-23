Speech to Text for Huntsville In Top 10 for Tech Jobs

the mid 50s. bill, najahe... im here right outside of redstone arsenal, one of the biggest technology hubs here in huntsville. one of the biggest reasons huntsville was ranked so high in the study? well just take a look at the list, this is just a small portion of technology companies currently in huntsville and more are on their way. i want to point out some important data the research group conducted on huntsville. almost 11 thousand technology jobs alone were posted in huntsville over the past 12 months. for i.t. jobs in particular... the median salary is just shy of 92 thousand dollars per year. and one of the biggest things that differentiates huntsville is this right here... the growth of i.t. jobs is expected to increase by 4 percent in the next five years. huntsville was ranked just behind atlanta - which earned the ninth best tech town ranking. but it was north carolina that took home the top spots as charlotte and raleigh ranked one and two with durham placing 15th. its been well documented huntsville is constantly growing. this study is designed to teach tech workers of the best opportunities in the country and with huntsville ranking so high... we could see even more tech workers headed this way. reporting live in huntsville... steven dilsizian...