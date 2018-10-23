Speech to Text for Piggyback Bandit

new at 5-- waay 31 is learning more about a guy who is known to police across the country ... as the "piggyback bandit." sherwin shayegan has a reputation that stretches from seattle to new jersey. but his latest arrest happened in morgan county where he jumped on a football player's back, and handed him a dirty note. thanks for joining us-- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. waay 31's brittany collins is live at falkville high to explain why police think he could be dangerous. the police chief tells me this is where sherwin shayegan approached the high school football player...follow ed them to the field house ... and gave the player the note that also contained 20- dollars. but it's what the note said, that was so troubling. it goes on to say that he should use his rear end for more than pooping and farting...being a little wierded out about that, he talks to his mom. that's what was inside the note sherwin shayegan gave to a football player ...after he jumped on the player's back during the pep rally... in the note--he also complimented the football player on his shorts, told him to use the money wisely,and made other inappropriate comments... no body knows who he is. it's strange because we gets a couple of calls that someone seen him at a restaurant applebee's in huntsville and at conners. police chief chris free told me shayegan is from seattle ..he told police he flew to huntsville to visit...then saw on tv that falkville was having a pep rally and decided to go... he says it's what he does and he does it for fun, waay 31 learned shayegan is banned in 5 states... and has been posing as the "piggy back bandit" since 2008 ... chief free said more charges could come. is he a sex offender. has he ever been registered? does he have other sexual crimes? is it just a piggy back ride and just harassment? free said deputies found several other pre-written notes on shayegan .. not addressed to anyone specifically, but presumably for more players in north alabama ...and 484 dollars ... when he was arrested... he really didn't seem upset...i guess excited. i also spoke with students...they said they didn't see this happen because all the football players were heading to the field house ... reporting live in falkville brittany collins waay 31