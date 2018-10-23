Speech to Text for New Warning Lights Installed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

north and southbound lanes. also, drivers near hampton cove will notice some new traffic signals this morning. its where haden road meets old big cove road right before the bend. it'll warn drivers of on- coming traffic. a man who lives near the curve said its difficult to get out of his own driveway. we have to pull out of our driveway and you have to kind of do it fast because you don't know if something is coming around the curve real fast. the county will study the project for a year to see if the project is effective. the entire thing