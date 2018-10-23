Clear

New Warning Lights Installed

New Warning Lights Installed

Posted: Tue Oct 23 06:07:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 23 06:07:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for New Warning Lights Installed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

north and southbound lanes. also, drivers near hampton cove will notice some new traffic signals this morning. its where haden road meets old big cove road right before the bend. it'll warn drivers of on- coming traffic. a man who lives near the curve said its difficult to get out of his own driveway. we have to pull out of our driveway and you have to kind of do it fast because you don't know if something is coming around the curve real fast. the county will study the project for a year to see if the project is effective. the entire thing
Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 48°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events