Clear

ALDOT Testing Pavement on I-65

Posted: Tue Oct 23 06:05:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 23 06:05:51 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

come. happening today, alabama department of transportation will be testing the road on i-65 in limestone county. testing will take place between mile marker 3-59 and exit 3-51 ... where the interstate meets u-s 72. the work will start from 9 a-m to 3 p-m. just look out for alternating lane closures in both the
