Speech to Text for Parole Board Hearing

alabama's pardon and parole board is expected to open its doors today after cancelling all parole hearings last week. according to the board, governor ivey's executive order issued last monday was the reason they decided to cancel the hearings. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live now with what else led up to all of this. the parole board had been turning victims and inmates away from hearings all last week saying they needed more time to go over the docket... making sure no early parole hearings for violent offenders are on it. take vo: governor ivey and attorney general steve marshall addressed the parole board last week after learning of the numerous mistakes made in granting the parole of jimmy spencer... the man now accused of killing three people in guntersville. ivey was quick to make some changes as she replaced parole board chairman clifford walker and issued an executive order - forcing the parole board to have a plan of action in 30 days to make sure cases like spencer never happen again. ivey told the board to freeze early parole hearings not all parole hearings... but the board cancelled them all. take live: the parole board has 22 days left to come up with a proposed plan to prevent cases like jimmy spencer from happen again. whatever plan they come up with must be approved by the governor. reporting live in huntsville... steven