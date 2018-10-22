Speech to Text for Changes being made to dog ordinance

new information tonight at ten. once again - the vote on the proposed ban on dog tethering in athens is delayed. the city council wants to make last minute amendments... right now the council has two options: an ordinance that still allows tethers - and one that does not allow them at all... thanks for joining us tonight... i'm dan shaffer and i'm demetria mcclenton. waay 31's kody fisher was at the meeting... he's in athens with the new amendments being made to the ordinance... "because of the amount of public outcry from people here in athens it does seem like the city council is leaning towards choosing the option that would not allow you to tether your dog to a tree like this." nats: this sight would be illegal if city council chooses the option to not allow dogs to be tethered... nats: robert pitman is a veterinarian... and one of roughly 20 people at the meeting against tethering... robert pitman/veterinari an "that's animal cruelty in the worst form. they're not socialized. they're not able to interact with people most times." the city council is adjusting the ordinance to make the required pen sizes bigger... for dogs sixty pounds or lighter... it would be 12 by 12... or 144 square feet... for dogs over sixty pounds... it would be 20 by 20... or 400 square feet... james lucas/lives in athens "i think it's too much of the government getting into people's homes." james lucas says as long as a dog has enough food and water... someone should be allowed to tether them to a tree... james lucas/lives in athens "i think that you should be able to care for your dog in any way that's suitable for the dog." lucas also says putting up a fence is too expensive for many people on fixed incomes.. robert pitman/veterinari an "i think all the argument about people can't afford a 12x12 pen, or a 10x10, if they can't afford the pen they can't afford the dog." kody fisher "if the city council chooses to approve the ordinance change people here in athens will have 90 days to make the changes before the police start enforcing it. reporting in athens, kody fisher, waay 31 news." the animal advocacy group - north alabama animal warriors - was at the meeting. if the ordinance passes - they vowed to help people put up fencing and get proper outside dog housing to