Speech to Text for It's Magic City Classic Week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sports cross talk the 77th annual magic city classic is saturday in birmingham at legion field. its the marquee game for alabama a &m bulldogs every year. "we will talk about this for the rest of our lives, it's a pretty big game." the magic city classic brings thousands of fans to legion fieldin birmingham,"all you see is a sea of people tailgating, you see tents, you see smoke and grills, all that." tailgating is just an appetizer for the treat thats' alabama a and m vs alabama state. "it's not nothing to play with" the two historic football teams have played in the classic every year since 1945.. the hornets took down the bulldogs last year, but bulldog qb aqueel glass says if his team dominates up front, this year will be a different story. "if we do well in the trenches, we can run the ball, we can pass protect, we can do all that and we will win the game." the bragging rights from winning the classic is something players talk about year round. glass says his teammates are already hearing some noise from the hornets down in montgomery. "i know they said they've already been talking junk." all the hype is what makes this memorable to players. dylan hamilton says his favorite memory is running out of the tunnel freshman year, seeing the sea of maroon and white in the stands.. he wants this year's freshman class to take in that moment. "i'm just going to tell them when we come out look at the crowd." ad-lib sports cross talk