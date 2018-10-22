Speech to Text for Limestone Co. Drive-By Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

was accidental, or intentional. new at six.. folks in limestone county are on edge after a drive-by shooting that put a man in the hospital. the sheriff's office tells waay 31, the driver was hit by multiple bullets when someone fired into his car. it happened on nick davis road, between east limestone road and meadows road. waay 31's scottie kay has reaction tonight from people who travel that road. andy stanford, lives nearby "we're through here every single afternoon and morning, on our way to and from work. we travel this road literally every day." if anyone knows nick davis road, it's andy stanford and aaron romine. so when they heard there was a drive-by shooting on their daily route.. they couldn't believe it. sot aaron romine, lives nearby "you very rarely hear of something that extreme happening around here." stanford says he may have even heard the gunshots and not thought anything of it, because of the location. sot andy stanford, lives nearby "being a hunter and driving around these parts of the country, you just think it's hunting season now." but romine says he hates it happened around so many homes.. saying the outcome could've been much worse. sot aaron romine, lives nearby "people with children and knowing children are outside, that makes you a little bit nervous. people are crazy these days." sk on cam: deputies here at the limestone county sheriff's office tell me no arrests have been made at this time.. but they're continuing to follow all leads. reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31