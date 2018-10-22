Speech to Text for Huntsville Child Abuse Arrests

com when they arrive. happening right now ... both people on your screen are now charged with abusing their 6 week old baby.... who had dozens of broken bones! joseph lockett turned himself in this afternoon-- after you shared are facebook story nearly 500-times. thanks for joining us, i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's sydney martin is live tonight at huntsville hospital after talking to one of lockett's friends - who told her - she's in shock. dan, demetria-- huntsville police told me both parents brought their baby here to huntsville hospital last month--and when they asked lockett for a photo i-d ... he left and never returned to check on his 6 week old child. "i couldn't imagine having 60 broken bones and especially being a baby." sixty broken bones along with spinal cord and brain injuries--the reason huntsville police say chelsea gay and joseph lockett took their six week old baby at the hospital with. i talked to one of lockett's friends who didn't want to be identified--but said she's having trouble understanding why lockett took off after taking his baby to the hospital back in september. "why wait this long to say something about it. if you know it didn't happen why didn't you just go ahead and say something to somebody." she told me she's a mother---and hearing the injuries the baby had are upsetting and hard to believed. "me personally i don't think that he did it but i dont' know what to say." huntsville police told me hospital staff believe not all the injuries happened at the same time because some of the broken bones looked like they were already healing. both parents have been charged with assault and aggravated child abuse. "if you can't take care of the child or whatever. there are people out here which wish they could have kids. there are people wouldn't mind taking in a child. a family member or friend or give them to the state." the baby was released from the hospital and is with the department of human resources. police told us the baby is expected to survive-- but can't comment any further about it's injuries. tonight--gay is out of jail on bond. as for lockett --he turned himself in the afternoon and i checked in the last 10 minutes and no bond has been set on his charges. live in hsv sm waay