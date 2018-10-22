Clear

Baby Bath Support Recall

Baby Bath Support Recall

Posted: Mon Oct 22 15:43:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 22 15:43:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Baby Bath Support Recall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

while the state investigates. new at four... if you have a baby at home -- listen up! "tubees" baby bath support seat are being recalled for a drowning risk! the seat doesn't meet sfederal safety standards -- including those for stability! that means the seat can tip over or the infant can slip underneath the front support piece. luckily -- no injuries have been reported. but if you own one -- you can return it for
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events