Speech to Text for Baby Bath Support Recall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

while the state investigates. new at four... if you have a baby at home -- listen up! "tubees" baby bath support seat are being recalled for a drowning risk! the seat doesn't meet sfederal safety standards -- including those for stability! that means the seat can tip over or the infant can slip underneath the front support piece. luckily -- no injuries have been reported. but if you own one -- you can return it for