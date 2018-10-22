Clear

Officer Involved Shooting

Posted: Mon Oct 22 15:42:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 22 15:42:24 PDT 2018
been filed at this point. tonight, dekalb county sheriff's deputies are asking the state bureau of investigation to look into an officer - involved shooting. they said a henager police officer was called to stop adrunk driver on friday night. when he tried to pull the car over -- the driver sped off! a sheriff's deputy then joined the chase... the 2 tried to stop the driver -- and when he got out of his car he started shooting at them! they both shot back -- hitting the suspect in the arm. he was charged with attempted murder -- and the officers are both on leave
