Clear

Girl Shot by Brother Dies

Girl Shot by Brother Dies

Posted: Mon Oct 22 15:40:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 22 15:40:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Girl Shot by Brother Dies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

during that time. new details tonight on a shooting in tennessee... authorities said the 10-year-girl who was accidentally shot in the head by her brother has died. it happened in the parking lot of a lawrence county, tennessee dollar store. the sheriff said the twins were sitting in a truck when the boy got ahold of the gun. no charges have
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events