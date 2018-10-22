Speech to Text for Girl Shot by Brother Dies

during that time. new details tonight on a shooting in tennessee... authorities said the 10-year-girl who was accidentally shot in the head by her brother has died. it happened in the parking lot of a lawrence county, tennessee dollar store. the sheriff said the twins were sitting in a truck when the boy got ahold of the gun. no charges have