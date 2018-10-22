Speech to Text for Hostage Incident

heads around what happeneed... robert fleming, neighbor "it's just a little wild. growing up here, graduating from west, and then stuff like this happens." robert fleming grew up on sewell road.. and says he's never heard of anything like what happened on sunday. sot robert fleming, neighbor "this is something that happens in big cities. it doesn't happen in a little small town like this where everybody is laid back and gets along. and then you have idiots come out like this and do stupid stuff and it sort of screws up everything." fleming is referring to the fact that some of his neighbor's lost everything after deputies say tyler parker broke into their home, held them hostage, and then set the house on fire. sot chelsie jones, neighbor "after hearing the story and wondering why i see sheriffs are going around more than usual, i was like, 'oh gosh, it's a good thing i didn't go for a walk today." chelsie jones says she was also shocked to hear what happened a few doors down.. and doesn't understand why anyone would go to such lengths. sot chelsie jones, neighbor "i don't know what possible motive he could've had to go out of his way, to this extreme, to hurt innocent people." but in the meantime, she says she'll be keeping those involved in her thoughts and prayers. sot chelsie jones, neighbor "it's really sad to hear about stuff like this, and i hope they recover very smoothly. sot robert fleming, neighbor "stick together. watch each other's backs. lock him up and throw away the key."