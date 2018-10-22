Speech to Text for The healthy way

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tuberculosis is the worlds' leading infectious cause of death. b-c-g is a vaccine given to infants and children in countries where t-b is common... and now, recent reports are revealing it's helping more than just vaccinated children! "it's estimated about a third of the global population is infected with tuberculosis." vo/narration...... graphic: in: :06 out: :09 graphic: in: :22 out: :30 this is why, for over 100 years, the vaccine b-c-g has been used to prevent it from spreading further. but now, researchers are finding it's useful for treating more. it's been linked to better control of insulin levels for type one diabetics. one long term study discovered patients with type one who received the b-c-g vaccine saw their long-term average blood sugar levels drop significantly for at least five years! vo/narration..... and that's not all. it's also used as immunotherapy for treating early stages of bladder cancer. the body's immune system cells are attracted to the bladder and activated by the vaccine, which in turn affects the bladder cancer cells. vo/narration...... finally, researchers are getting ready to conduct a clinical trial using b-c-g for fibromyalgia patients. the investigators hypothesize that multiple doses of the vaccine will increase the amount of immune signal molecules in the body. the result? reducing the severe symptoms of fibromyalgia the fibromyalgia clinical trial is being conducted at massachussetts general hospital and is not yet recruiting. it is set