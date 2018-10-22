Speech to Text for Migrant Caravan on the move

. and i'm bill young breaking news -- president donald trump says the u.s. will begin "cutting off, or substantially reducing" aid to guatemala, honduras and el salvador... a migrant caravan is heading to the u.s.border with 5,000 people...and it's growing in size. cnn reports the caravan has crossed from guatemala into mexico. mexican officials say they have received an overwhelming number of asylum requests. "our message is 'we're not criminals, we're coming here because we want to work.we need a job, we need, you know, a better life.'that's why we're here." mexican officials asked the united nations high commissioner for refugees to help with processing migrants. the homeland security secretary says the u-s is keeping a close eye on the caravan....and will prosecute those who are trying to profit from "irregular migration." trump tweeted saying in part... "we're not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally