Perfect Pumpkin patch weather

Temperatures are warming up as it gets closer to noon.

Posted: Mon Oct 22 07:12:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 22 07:12:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
