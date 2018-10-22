Clear
SEVERE WX: Frost Advisory - Freeze Warning View Alerts

Family Grieves After CO Poisoning Deaths

Sarah Singleterry Reports o

Posted: Sun Oct 21 21:14:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Oct 21 21:14:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Matt Greene
Huntsville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events