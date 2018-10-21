Speech to Text for UAH Chargers Take on Arizona State in Hockey

the von braun center. ll: the uah hockey team is looking for their first win of the season tonight against the arizona state sun devils. but unfortunately the chargers couldnt secure the w tonight - losing five to one. uah head coachmike corbett had this to say after the game. wcha schedule starts next week so we got to focus on that. you know we got to move forward. our guys, we're taking more about our attitude, you can look at our record you can look st some of the stats and all that stuff. our attitudes got to be great now and we got to come monday and we've got work to do. ll: the chargers are back here in the vin braun center next friday when they take on lake superior state. reporting from downtown huntsville, lc, waay 31