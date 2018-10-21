Speech to Text for Bama Blows Out Tennessee 58-21

on the vols early. -henry ruggs iii- alabama wide receiver :39 "coach always wants us to start fast, he really emphasizes that so that's what we do." but when jarret guanatano left the game after a hard hit, tennessee found some momentum with the senior qb, keller chryst. he throws this one to ty chandler for six..and chryst connects with tyler byrd. -nick saban- alabama head coach 1:01 "gotta give tennessee players a lot of credit, they fought hard, jeremy has done a great job with them." the other vol touchdown in the game came from the defense. the big d limeman kyle phi"llips with the pick six. -xavier mckinney: alabama defensive back 1:17 "its always a challenge we faced some adversity tonight, we had momentum at the first of the game, they came back with some momentum, but we kept going we kept pushing and we got better throughout the game." after the tide's 8-0 start to the season, tua explains how he leads the team week after week. -tua tagovailoa alabama quarterback 1:40 "i don't do much talking with them but just being able to go out there and execute, and them understanding ok this is what we need to do, and if we do it it will work fro the benefit of us." alabama sets a record beating tennessee 12 times in a row. the tide's 58 points is also the most scored in this series. lynden on cam:2:03 well you guys know nick saban you know he thinks there are always ways to improve this bama team, and they'll have a bye week to do that before the big road trip to the bayou to face lsu. reporting for waay 31 sports, im lynden blake."