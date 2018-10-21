Speech to Text for Pro Baseball Players Holds Youth Baseball Camp

camp at huntsville high. brewer hicklen is now in the kansas city royals organization, but he came back to his alma mater huntsville high school toady to put on a youth baseball camp. just look at these kids behind me running drills and just trying to be like hicklen one day. <brewer hicklen is the product of a huntsville upbringing. hicklen graduated from huntsville high school went on to u-a-b to just be a regular student and then ended up walking on for the blazers baseball team. in 2017 - hicklen was drafted in the 7th round of the mlb draft. brewer hicklen/former huntsville hs baseball player: "i'm so blessed, just beyond words really." but he doesn't let his success fog the memory of where he comes from. brewer hicklen/former huntsville hs baseball player: "there's so many people who've invested in me, it's the least i could do just to give back to them." so the professional baseball player put together his first ever youth baseball camp. hicklen says the main goal he had for this camp was for the kids to have fun, but also. brewer hicklen/former huntsville hs baseball player: "learning a lot about baseball, learning a lot about life." and parents from around the huntsville area brought their kids to hicklen's camp to not just learn from professional athletes. michael green/huntsville resident: "really the main reason is because of what brewer says more than what he does on the field." plus, parents of campers are excited about what their kids will take away from today. michael green/huntsville resident: "attitude, effort, and just trying to be a positive leader on the field." anthony morgan/huntsvil le resident: "i want him to take away a lot of motivation and to see that someone from around here is doing what he says he wants to do for his career, so if he sees somebody from this area then hopefully it motivates him to continue to push hard, work harder." ll: hicklen said he is so appreciative of all the support he's gotten from the huntsville community for this baseball camp and also in his baseball career. reporting from huntsville high school, lc, waay 31 sports> what a great way to give back to the huntsville community. to find out more about what brewer hicklen is up to check