One Dead, Three Inured in Lawrence Co. Accident

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

students involved. orden doss "makenzi was just a great person and a great friend." jorden doss and dozens like him stopped by this stretch of county road 176 saturday afternoon ... it's about a mile outside of moulton city limits ... and it's where friends told us four lawrence county high school students were involved in a single car wreck friday night around 8 oclock ... 18 year old makenzi farley died at huntsville hospital saturday morning from her injuries ... and friends tell me another teen is still in the hospital ... sarah "if you're traveling down county road 176 in lawrence county you're going to see orange paint just like this stretch down for a few feet and then it abruptly stops at a ditch where i saw friends of the victim pulling out car parts." the state trooper's tell us farley wasn't wearing her seatbelt when the car ran off the road in a curve ... hit a ditch ... and started over turning ... doss remembers her as a friend who made sure everyone felt included ... jorden doss "when i was just upset sometimes makenzi and all of the other color guard members would be like you can come join us if those girls are being mean to you ..." doss used to be on his school's dance team... he told me makenzi helped pick him up with others put him down ... jorden doss "she would just make jokes about stuff and just tell me that everything was going to be okay." doss and his friends are still pulling for the other teen who they say is still in the hospital ... in lawrence county ss waay 31 news