Speech to Text for POLICE: CARBON MONOXIDE LIKELY KILLED 2 NORTH COURTLAND MEN

information as we get it. new at 10... right now police say two lawrence county men are dead after possible carbon monoxide poisoning. the deaths happened on johnson lane in north courtland thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. police have not released the names of the two ... but say the victims are two men in their late 50s. people who live in courtland told waay31's sierra phillips they were surprised to hear this happened. i'm here in north courtland right near johnson lane right now we still dont know the names of the two who died but we do know a son in law of one of the men found the pair about10:15 last night police tell waay 31 ... inside the home ... they found a generator that was out of gas. investigators believe the victims were using the generator to power a heat source. police suspect carbon monoxide poisoning is the likely cause of death. but they've requested a toxicology report to find out for sure. i talked with people in the area. they're all saddened to hear about the tragic deaths. "i was shocked...just absolutely shocked... of course a lot of things happen in this town" police say they do not suspect foul play reporting in north courtland sp waay31 news