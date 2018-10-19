Speech to Text for Week 9 Friday Night Football Part 2

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thanks for sticking with us tonight on our friday night football show, still a lot to get too. the playoff hunt is on!! lets go now to some more highlights just a couple minutes into the game, jets lead 15-0. still first quarter. jamil muhammad hands to to dylan blackburn. goes wwe style for a second. blackburn will get the ball again, ball comes out right at the goal line so big man daevion davis makes sure it's still jets ball and we got a td. they miss the extra point, but doens't matter relaly bc they went for two earlier so 21-0 in first. senators on their toes, brandon mcneal shows off his arm. rondell cole great catch. this makes it an easy play for chris joiner, the senior runs it in sparkman on the board. jets responding, vandy commit jamil muhammad keeps it for himself. final score 49-7 james clemens on top. -the bands were jammin' tonight as the bulldogs look for their second region win. -d-a-r start things off strong - number 11 will bailey with the quarterback keep. next play patriots score - taking the early lead 7-0 -priceville with the ball now - but not for long! d-a-r's number 1 brayden lewis intercepts it and he'll take it to the house. patriots now with the 14-0 lead. -d-a-r with the ball again - this time qb will bailey will throw it to numebr 1 lewis and it's another patriots touchdown 21-0 the score now. -next play - patriots kick off - priceville's number 32 logan terry to receive and oh terry drops the ball - d-a-r recovers it. -so d-a-r get down near its endzone and bailey will hand it off to number 2 nathan nelson - with a little hop and a bulldog holding on to him he'll score - this time the extra point no good - patriots up 27-0. dar wins 48-6. -sign that says trick or treat smell our cleats first quarter austin up 13-0 with three minutes to go.. and they will add to this lead... redderick steward keeps it and sneaks into the corner add six more, and an xp, they're up 27-0. next play, patriots muffle the kick off. who gets the ball, its the black bears. austin back with another chance to score. kulan hubbard looking down field, caden rose intercepts, that was one of two interceptions for the bob jones quarterback on the night. bama baseball commit showing his athletic ability.. now, back on offense, can he get his team on the board. rolls out slings it across, john riley the senior, shakes the defenders. catches the ball. 20-7. few plays later, hubbard with the cannon, check this throw out, james shackleford catches. 27-7. austin would go on to win this one 37-22. - #5 madison academy 34 scottsboro 26 - #9 russellville 13 jasper 42 - #7 north jackson 69 west morgan 6 - #9 westminster christian 42 lauderdale county 6 - #1 fyffe 42 north sand mtn. 26 - #10 mars hill bible 54 waterloo 20 - class 7a standings with austin and james clemens both securing a playoff spot with their head to head match up next to decide who will be the number 1 seed - with the win tonight fort payne will get the number 1 seed and hazel green is