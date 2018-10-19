Speech to Text for Week 9 Friday Night Football Show Part 1

well hi again everyone and welcome to week number9of friday night football... ryan marshall.. mark freeman... now we're in the middle of the playoff hunt as there are just .... weeks left of the regular season... big matchups tonight including ..... and ... just a few of the games we have for you tonight now this is the game we've been hyping all night. brweer and east limestone, huge crowd on hand... east limestone with the ball on the first drive, qb andrew parris pass is intended for cj yarbrough but brewer's kris bramlett comes out of no where with the interception and takes it into indian territory. now its brewer's ball, qb patrick johnson passes over the middle to kris bramlett for a short gain but the indian defense shuts the drive down. east limestone on the move now, qb hand off to dj davis who takes it up the middle, he gets tripped up and stumbles for a few extra yards. same drive, hand off to dj davis again up the middle and down to the 2 yard line. next play, qb andrew parris punches it in the td and east limestone goes up 7 to 0. they'll hold on to it... winning 25-15. huge win for this program!! at milton frank stadium the one and six gadsden city titans take on the three and five huntsville high school panthers... it was a battle of the defenses i think our reporter kody even got hit by one a d-lineman .. six minutes left in the 2nd quarter... score still 0-0... now wtach this, titans quinton densmore with the interception!!! he takes this 70 yards all the way to the house! touchdown! titans up 7-0... two minutes later... panthers punting... and jakari embry comes in for the block for the titans!! four plays later... jamontez woods gets the pitch and takes it in for the touchdown from ten yards out! titans up 14-0 right before half time... gadsden city wins 27-7 now its time to go over to haze green where the trojans took on the fort payne wildcats. and the two teams were neck in neck all night. but look at this run by hazel greens number 4 that is a 68 yard run for a trojans touchdown. but watch as wildcat's jordan bain passes the ball to matthew shaddix and then he throws it back and bain runs it in for a touch down for fort payne. the score is tied. but the trojans come back. quarter back chase starling make a 52 yard run for anoher touchdown. hazel greentakes the l to port payne. final score 52- 42/ -when we got there in the second quarter cullman had the ball - qb number 2 max dueland throws long - but oh hartselle's number 7 gunner wiggins intercepts it at the back of the endzone - catch was be called out - into halftime they went -these hartselle students were fired up about their teams 10-0 lead at the half. -tigers with the ball after halftime - number 11 luke godsey hands it off to number 4 keondre swoopes - he takes off down the field before being pushed out of bounds by a cullman defender. -then next play - godsey hands it off again but this time to number 32 brinten barclay who will take it to the house - hartselle increases its lead 17-0. -but don't count the bearcats out just yet - next drive qb max dueland finds number 23 jayden sullins at the one yard line - pass complete. -so next play - dueland hands it off to number 27 ezra burks who runs it into the endzone with ease. cullman put seven up on the board - 17-7 now. -but hartselle keeps its lead through the end of the game - 20-7 final score there. hartselle stays perfect in the region. over to limestone county where muscle shoals is up 14 to 7 over athens. 3rd quarter, muscle shoals with the ball, hand off to terrell mcdonald for a short gain. same drive, hand off to keevon hankins who takes off to the end zone and puts muscle shoals up 21 to 7 at the end of the 3rd quarter. 4th quarter now, athens qb logan smothers passes to lakeidron boykin on for a nice gain but the trojan defense shuts down drive. muscle shoals with the ball on their own 19 yard line, qb jacob bishop throws a deep pass to a wide open lucas hornsby who takes it to the house. muscle shoals goes up 28 to 7. final score trojans win, 35- 7. muscle shoals takes second in region, athens third. it's time to take a quick break, can't be too long thought because got more highlights, and a look at the playoff picture. keep it here