Speech to Text for L.I.T. Festival continues through Saturday

and a senate seat in tennessee... new at ten ... there's just one more day left to enjoy huntsville's lighting, innovation and technology festival! day one just wrapped up... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live in downtown huntsville now to explain how this weekend's festival contributes to the city's overall identity ... i'm in big spring park where day one of the festival just ended ... even with these bright lights and big bunnies ... the heart of the festival ultimately points to what huntsville is all about ... chad emerson "it's technology, it's innovation ..." it's lit! downtown huntsville flipped the switch on its fifth annual lighting innovation and technology festival friday night ... adding a splash of color to the heart of the tech town ... daniela perallon "these lighting engineers are just that, engineers." nat daniela perallon "not only are they artists, but they're working these systems to get the light maps to fit to the building they're projecting on, to create the lighting design." the festival is a city-wide effort ... with contributions coming from city organizations ... toyota ... google fiber ... and the university of north alabama at huntsville ... chad emerson "when you think about events that are unique to your city, you try to be authentic. this is authentically huntsville." the city recently announced its bringing in 5g technology ... taking the rocket city one step closer to becoming a community with high speed broadband ... and boosting the city's big picture ... "huntsville we can merge arts with technology and that equals innovation." day two of the festival picks up tomorrow night from 7-10 across downtown huntsville live in huntsville ss waay 31 news