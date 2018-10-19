Speech to Text for Babies born dependent on drugs

new at 6 ... we've reported how the opioid crisis is impacting north alabama families. tonight - we look at the tiniest victims - babies born dependent. waay31s alyssa martin went to a neonatal unit to show us what it takes to help them heal. " today, i talked with a doctor at huntsville hospital's women and children facility. she tells me what they are seeing here when it comes to babies being born dependent falls into the nationwide trend." " through the years, its definitely been higher than previously." doctor stephanie israel works in the neonatal unit at huntsville's women's and children's hospital, treating babies born drug- dependent. "but actually a lot of the babies born to moms dependent on drugs are someone whose on a maintenance dose of something like methadone, due to having been hooked on something early in their life." babies born addicted are treated with medications.but there is another important aspect of a baby's recovery. "they need swaddling, they need physical touch, they need a lot of support and time." and that's where cuddlers come in. cuddlers are volunteers who go through extensive training to be able to provide that exact support that is so important in a baby's recovery. " they sing to them, they read to them, so the babies are exposed to all of that, it can really just help their development." after the babies finish treatment, doctor israel says the goal is to get them back with their parents... but in some cases that doesn't happen. " sometimes they do get placed into foster care, sometimes they do get adopted." babies born dependent are often treated outside the nicu ... and weening them off drugs usually takes - ---- reporting in hsv am waay 31 news. the long-term effects on babies born drug-dependent can be minor to severeand include developmental and educational delays. for information on how you can volunteer, visit waay