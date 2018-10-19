Speech to Text for Marina dock to reopen in early 2019

news tonight, repairs are finally underway ... six months after a storm damaged a decatur marina. a dock at riverwalk marina was destroyed in the april storms. waay 31's rodneya ross has reaction tonight from boat owners. i talked to some people who own boats here at riverwalk marina and they tell me they're excited to see work finally getting started on the "a" dock. sot: "it's kind of an eyesore right now, but you can't just pick it up and put another one back in there, you know, it does take a little time to rebuild." vo: boat owner steve skinner tells me demolition on the badly damaged dock began about a week ago.he and fellow boaters are happy to see work underway. sot: "they're actually getting all of the bad stuff out and they're moving it quite well actually." vo: skinner told me it's a close-knit community, and they're already looking forward to next boating season. sot: "so this is kind of a family down here. so they're looking forward to some of the other guys and women that was down here before bringing their boats back in." ll: the owner didn't want to go on camera but he told me the dock should be reopening in january or february. in decatur, rr, waay 31 news the demolition and repairs will cost around 800-thousand- dollars. the owner told us insurance