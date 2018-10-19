Speech to Text for Teens involved in shooting should have been in school

learning more tonight about a tragedy at a north huntsville apartment... a 15-year-old accidentally shot and killed his teen brother. that shooting happened thursday afternoon during school hours. i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. today huntsville police told us someone left a rifle in the apartment .. and the boy ended up shooting his 17-year-old brother. we wanted to know why the teens weren't in school ... so we sent waay 31 's sydney martin to get answers. huntsville city schools and madison county schools both told me the two teens involved in a deadly shooting in north huntsville weren't students in their districts. one neighbor who didn't want to be identified---told me he thinks the 15 and 17 year old should have been at school on thursday. "they definitely should have been getting a lesson." huntsville police told us friday the brothers lived at magnolia place apartments on winchester road with their mother...but police couldn't say if they were enrolled in school. voice of neighbor "if they weren't enrolled in school then what were they doing." multiple neighbors i talked to told me the teens were always at the apartment complex on weekdays during school hours...and couldn't believe one of their lives was taken so suddenly. "it's sad and it's definitely and i know his brother is going to struggle with it growing up." syd, "huntsville police have wrapped up their investigation into the shooting---and told us it's been ruled an accident so no arrests will be made right now. the grand jury in madison county will review the case and decide if anyone involved will face charges. in hsv sm waay 31