Speech to Text for Slower arrival of rain means drier weather for high school football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a trend toward a later start with tonight's rain starting becoming evident wednesday night. that trend continued thursday, and it continues today. rain is still likely tonight, but a later start time is good news for our high school football games. a few showers can't be ruled out as early as the 7 pm to 10 pm timeframe. the biggest part of the rain, however, will hold off until after midnight. temperatures will drop beneath a mostly cloudy sky from the 70s into the 60s by 7 pm. those 60s won't become 50s until after midnight, so the evening will be comfortably mild. the rain begins increasing for our northern areas - fayettevlle to athens to florence and muscle shoals - between midnight and 2 am. rain will begin from huntsville and scottsboro to decatur, moulton, and russellville between 2 am and 4 am, then it will fill in over marshall and dekalb counties between 4 am and 6 am. the rain will gradually wind down after 9 am, and the last of it will exit by noon. rainfall amounts will average between a quarter-inch and a