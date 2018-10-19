Speech to Text for Huntsville asks neighbors for input on possible Madison Heights sidewalk

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

permanently. new at 5- a battle is brewing in a huntsville neighborhood over construction of city sidewalks. we first told you about neighbors in madison heights last week ... when they got the city to halt a sidewalk project on princeton boulevard. a madison heights mom who plans to go door to door tomorrow to get the word out on that survey told waay31s sierra phillips she hopes these sidewalks will make things safer for her kids right now you can see there's a red line where a sidewalk was planned to be here on princeton blvd-- and today there are still mixed opinions on whether that should change wingo "we want due process-- to be heard" mike wingo attended the city council last thursday to halt the construction of a sidewalk in his neighborhood -- he told me he got a surprise when the city knocked on his door. wingo "i had received no official notification from anyone in the city or government" the city told me they notified neighbors in august and a couple of week ago-- but the columbus day holiday caused the letters to be delayed makenzie "it just has you mark if you're in favor or opposed or indifferent or if you just don't want to respond" after the city halted the project, they asked some neighbors to take part in a survey on sidewalk construction makenzie "we are going to try to get as many people as we can tomorrow" christy makenzie plans to go door to door on saturday to get signatures from neighbors. she wants the sidewalks to keep her kids safe. when i asked the city about the feedback they've gotten, they said more neighbors seem to want them than don't. and they reminded people ... the sidewalks will not go on private property, but the city's right of way. makenzie "this is a big deal the safety of our kids and our dogs who walk along the street" ll now neighbors have until november 1st to answer the survey-- once that is done the city and councilman kling will re-evaluate based on that feedback reporting in hsv sp waay31 news the city of huntsville told waay31 this project has been in the works for 2 years but if the whole neighborhood doesn't want the sidewalk they'll just move on