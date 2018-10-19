Speech to Text for Shoals family among dozens from north Alabama helping in the panhandle

days before she was found. one shoals family is among the dozens from north alabama heading to the panhandle to help. the thomas family collected nearly 45- thousand dollars worth of supplies. people in the area chipped in to give to storm victims. waay 31's breken terry shows us how this family is putting their lives on hold to help others in need. breken bill thomas and his family were in the panhandle as hurricane michael ripped through, on their way back to north alabama thomas's 8 year old son turned to him and said dad we have to help and thats exactly what they are doing. colton thomas- i don't want those people to suffer. it was eight year old colton thomas's idea to raise all of these donations for hurricane michael victims. colton thomas- i told him we need to go help these people. they have no home. they been hit by a hurricane. we caught up with the thomas family about an hour outside of panama city with a uhaul and trailer completely loaded down. nat pop diapers, wipes, formula, baby food. plus, tents water and everything hurricane michael victims need and it was all donated by citizens of the shoals. bill thomas- i've always known our community was a wonderful community . i've lived there my whole life, but to see the outpouring of love and support that everybody came out. while we were interviewing bill thomas a complete stranger came up and donated more blankets. that's what it's all about right there. kristie bozeman- it's amazing we thank them and appreciate them so much. we couldn't do this and wouldn't have power and food without them forsure. nat pop with the trucks loaded up, next stop panama city. look live tag: thomas tells me this is just one of many trips they will be taking to bring donations straight to the people of florida. in panama city bt waay31. the thomas family will work with churches to give the donations out straight to the people of the panhandle. as they head into ground zero - local nurses are back home in the tennessee valley tonight ...after saving lives. for the last week - huntsville and albertville nurses have been helping people throughout the panhandle. they told us the experience was life-changing. one nurse practioner said they saw nearly 100 patients in the last week and it's bittersweet to leave. it's kind of bittersweet because there is so much more that needs to be done. we could stay down here a month and still not see as many people as we would like to see. i am just really starting to understand how it is to help a patient and what it feels like to help a patient just the hug you get afterwards and people crying it just means a lot to me to help. uptain and bell tell us they plan on coming back in about a month to help more people in panama city. another group of nurses from north alabama will headed down soon to