Speech to Text for Car slams into Hobbs island pit stop

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

warning nearby. new details - right now a driveris recovering police said he drove into a building just after 5am this morning. a worker inside the hobbs island pit stop shares those breath taking moments as she witnesseda car skid off the road and slam into the side of the store . waay31's steven dilsizian was at the scene throughout the morning and takes us into to the store to see even more of the damage. when you first walk into the hobbs island pit stop in south huntsville it looks like your typical store... but after a car slammed into it friday morning.. the other half of the store looks like this. trish sanchez was just getting the store ready for the day.. when.... take sot: trish sanchez - works at hobbs island pit stop "all of a sudden i heard a big loud explosion and i looked up in the monitors and saw smoke and the refrigerator fly across the room" shortly after 5:15 - a driver lost control of his car on hobbs island road and drove straight into the side of the store sanchez works at. she says there weren't many people in the store at the time but if there were - it could have been worse. take sot: trish sanchez - works at hobbs island pit stop "if anybody would have been standing at the register, buying something, that refrigerator would have taken them out." medics took the driver to huntsville hospital. we don't know how serious his injuries are. the madison county sheriff's office and new hope fire and rescue were first to arrive at the scene and right now are not sure what caused the driver to crash. patrick nickel owns the store and can't help but look at the bright side. take sot: patrick nickel - store owner "we had considered having a drive up window... it looks like we've got part of that already accomplished." as of right now - the store is open - even with a giant hole in the wall. take sot: trish sanchez - works at hobbs island pit stop "we're kind of half open for the community and the people, i mean they're here for us soi mean we gotta be here for them." in huntsville ... steven dilsizian... waay31 news. anchor tag: store workers are spending the day cleaning up the mess, but don't know how long it will take or how much the damage will cost.