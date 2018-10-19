Clear

Murder Arrest in Huntsville

The arrest of a man for a murder six weeks ago in Huntsville of Anthony Samuel.

Posted: Fri Oct 19 10:12:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 19 10:12:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

good morning and thank you for joining us. i'm najahe sherman . and i'm bill young... breaking news just into our newsroom 20 minutes ago... the arrest of a man for a murder six weeks ago in huntsville - the result of a possible love triangle. gerry young is charged in the death of anthony samuel. police said he attacked samuel in the yard of a home on frederick avenue back on september 4th. samuel died two weeks later in the hospital. young is charged with capital murder. no
