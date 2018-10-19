Clear

Truck carrying 2,500 piglets overturns on Ohio highway

A tractor-trailer had 2,500 piglets aboard when it flipped over on an Ohio highway.

Posted: Fri Oct 19 06:59:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 19 07:00:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

DAYTON, Ohio -- A tractor-trailer carrying 2,500 piglects overturned on an Ohio highway near Dayton Wednesday.

Most of the piglets stayed on the truck, but some escaped and there were others that were injured or killed in the crash.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said they aren't sure what caused the truck to overturn, but they said they believe speed may have been a factor.

