Austin Bob Jones have sideline entertainment

best believe we will be there, but lets get things started with this game. first quarter austin up 13-0 with three minutes to go.. and they will add to this lead... redderick steward keeps it and sneaks into the corner add six more, and an xp, they're up 27-0. next play, patriots muffle the kick off. who gets the ball, its the black bears. austin back with another chance to score. kulan hubbard looking down field, caden rose intercepts, that was one of two interceptions for the bob jones quarterback on the night. bama baseball commit showing his athletic ability.. now, back on offense, can he get his team on the board. rolls out slings it across, john riley the senior, shakes the defenders. catches the ball. 20-7. few plays later, hubbard with the cannon, check this throw out, james shackleford catches. 27-7. austin would go on to win this one 37-22. ok guys i have to say these two girls stole the show, alysaa and zoe are bffs. and they made up this entire routine right before the game, you're catching the end of it right now, but they both can flip all over the place, and just are so entertaining. i love it!!! check out that finish. and they even hug it out. how sweet!!! go girls!! ad-lib sports cross talk