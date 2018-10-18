Speech to Text for Havoc head to camp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ad-lib sports cross talk a lot more goes into hockey besides just hitting a puck, team chemistry is a must in this fast paced sport. so before the havoc get this season started this firday, they spent some time getting to know each other at camp maranatha. the team has gone the past four years. coach glenn detulleo says they got to do some team buliding exercises that's what your seeing here. those pushups look really hard.... but not as hard as the dock jumps. players have to jump in the water, and their teammates had to pull them out 50 times!! it's become a right of passage, we do it every year. it's a lot of fun watching the guys. initially they aren't looking forward to it, but they end up goofing off having a good time and getting it done. havoc looking for another successful season,