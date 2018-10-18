Clear

Havoc head to camp

The team goes to Camp Maranatha for team bonding

Posted: Thu Oct 18 20:41:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 18 20:41:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for Havoc head to camp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ad-lib sports cross talk a lot more goes into hockey besides just hitting a puck, team chemistry is a must in this fast paced sport. so before the havoc get this season started this firday, they spent some time getting to know each other at camp maranatha. the team has gone the past four years. coach glenn detulleo says they got to do some team buliding exercises that's what your seeing here. those pushups look really hard.... but not as hard as the dock jumps. players have to jump in the water, and their teammates had to pull them out 50 times!! it's become a right of passage, we do it every year. it's a lot of fun watching the guys. initially they aren't looking forward to it, but they end up goofing off having a good time and getting it done. havoc looking for another successful season,
Huntsville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events