Speech to Text for Ten displaced by fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight, a family of 10 was displaced by a fire -- that injured one of them and killed a family pet ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live at one of fire departments that responded to walk us through what happened and what's next for the family ... i'm at the hazel green fire department ... they were the first on the scene for this fire that started in the kitchen ... the hazel green fire chief told me his and two other departments were able to keep the fire contained to the kitchen area ... we know of the five adults ... five kids ... and family pets who lived in the house ... one adult woman was taken to huntsville hospital with minor burns ... and a small family dog died in the fire ... a 13 year old boy actually had to be treated at the scene for smoke inhalation because he stayed in the house too long ... trying to save the family pets ... the red cross got to the scene not long after i did ... they'll help the family with immediate needs like food and cleanup supplies ... and also get them a place to stay for a few days ... live in madison county ss waay 31