Speech to Text for Row Huntsville Growing a Program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cross talk not even the weather could stop one of huntsivlle rowing crews from practicing today. waay 31 sports's lauren cavasinni was at row huntsville's practice, sharing with us how one rower's leadership is changing the team. molly gillikin decided to try rowing one summer after she realized she needed a way to fill time. molly gillikin/row huntsville co-captain: "so all of a sudden, that next week, i found myself in a boat and i never looked back." jeffrey coy/row huntsville coach: "she's a unique athlete." before rowing she never considered herself an athelte. molly gillikin/row huntsville co-captain: "when i came here there was a group of women that supported me and really taught me how to be a strong woman and it was really empowering." those empowering her, are from different schools across the county, but this sport brings them all together. katie romak/row huntsville co- captain: "doing a sport outside of where i live is just more fun. i get to meet more people besides people who go to bob jones." now molly, along with katie romak, leads the row huntsville women's team. su: "molly gillikin has only been rowing for four years and has already accomplished so much. just to name a few things: last summer, she placed 10th at the us rowing nationals in the youth 8 division, and then just last weekend her and her teammate, katie romak placed second, receiving a silver medal at the music city head race." and coach jeffrey coy says that molly is one of those people who cares so much about her team...it's changing the course of the program. jeffrey coy/row huntsville coach: "she's focused on the team. it's wonderful to watch. it is a blessing. she's a blessing." reporting from ditto landing, lauren