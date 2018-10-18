Speech to Text for Week 9 - Game of the Week Preview

ad-lib sports cross talk one team your about to meet is piling on the goals for this one team your about to meet is piling on the goals for this season. each week another chance to cross one off the list. waay 31's lauren cavasinni explains last friday, brewer football secured its spot in the history books. tanner cobb/brewer senior: "that was our goal this year to make history." the patriots stomped over guntersville taking their placein this years 5a region 8 playoffs. geoff walters/brewers coach: "you know haven't made the playoffs in about 19 years." yes, you heard that right the last time the brewer football program saw post season play was in 1999. geoff walters/brewers coach: "i think it's a goal accomplished." now since they're playing in the post season this team has another goal. geoff walters/brewers coach: "a victory would secure a home playoff in the first round. huge game one of the biggest games in recent history for brewer high school." thats still not enough for this team they are looking to accomplish another feat bring fans to the games. tanner cobb/brewer senior: "change the atmosphere at brewer because it hadn't been a great atmosphere since i got here, but it's changed this year and we've had a big turnout of crowd." su: "the stands here at east limestone will definitely be filled up on friday night as they always are according to head coach jeff pugh, but that hasn't always been the case for their opponent. brewer head coach geoff walters told me that in years past their stands have been empty, but now that the team is having a better season, the fans are showing up." just like brewer east limestone is focused on post season dreams. andrew parris/east limestone quarterback: "and we got to get this so we can get a playoff game and a home playoff game." jeff pugh/east limestone coach: "if we can win, we know we're in, otherwise it goes for the next week." so - it's the patriots versus the indians friday night to see who will have home field advantage for round one of the playoffs. reporting from east limestone, lc, waay 31