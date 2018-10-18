Speech to Text for Olympic Gold Medalist in Rocket City

and live music. new at five an olympic gold medalist is in huntsville tonight ... edwin moses has been called "the thinking-man athlete." he shared his inspiring story with waay31's lauren cavasinni. hundreds of senior adults came out this afternoon to learn about different ways to enrich their lives. this years successful aging initiative is named run your race live well as you can see on this banner behind me. and who better to talk to them about runing thie race than a two time track and field olympic gold medalist. <edwin moses is considered one of the most respected and recongized athletes of our time. edwin moses/olympic gold medalist: "i was probably an unlikely candidate to go to the olympic games." he competed in the 1976 and 1984 olympics. where he won two gold medals. "in four months of running my event, go from unrecognizable person to olympic champion." but when the games were over moses headed back to morehouse college. his classmates, shocked at what he accomplished. "i told them i was going to win and break the world record because i projected what i could do. and i was right because i was a scientist and i knew what i was capable of doing." his athletic resume is a lengthy one but he also has a list full of accomplishments outside of track which is what brought him to speak at the s-a-i event. bernice richardson/2018 successful aging initiative chair: "we can apply some of the information that he gave us about his determination to succeed and move ahead without everything being laid out for us." today dr. moses also spoke about overcoming some obstacles he's faced in recent years - two tramatic brain injuries. "it was something i didn't expect." but he stayed positive throughout the whole process and now - "i took a very aggressive approach and was able to get 98% of everything back." ll: dr. moses has jumped many hurdles in his life, but he doesn't let one that knocks him down keep him from getting back up. reporting from union chapel missionary baptist church, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 sports. anchor