Speech to Text for Governor's action answers a family's prayers

news... the waay31 i-team has been hearing from families all week ... after governor kay ivey's decision to temporarily halt early parole hearings for violent offenders. that includes the family of a man who was murdered back in 20-10..whose accused killer was set for a hearing this week. waay 31's scottie kay talked to the man's sister ... who calls this an answer to prayer. the sister of a man who was murdered in limestone county tells me a week that was supposed to be a nightmare turned into a week full of answered prayers. pkg: sot tonia bass, sister of murder victim "we were scheduled to go to the parole hearing the day after my brother's birthday." tonia bass is the younger sister of bryan hutto.. who was shot in the back and killed in 20-10. sot tonia bass, sister of murder victim "my brother took care of me a lot growing up. he was there when he needed to be and taught me everything that i am today. he made me what i am." and bass says he made her a fighter.. which is why she immediately started fighting for change when she heard her brother's killer had been set for an early parole hearing after serving only about seven years of her life sentence. sot tonia bass, sister of murder victim "able to work on work release without supervision, such as trash pick-up on the side of the road, and that's not acceptable to me." but thanks to governor kay ivey's executive order to temporarily halt all early parole hearings for violent offenders.. hutto's killer is still behind bars. sot tonia bass, sister of murder victim "god is showing up and showing out for our family in this instance. she not only responded to us, but she reacted and sent a letter for us, and that was amazing. we think she is a very gracious lady and we're thankful for that." reporting in muscle shoals, scottie kay, waay 31 news tonia