Speech to Text for Nurses helping with search and rescue

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news. tonight nurses and emts from huntsville are in panama city ... giving medical attention in the aftermath of hurricane michael. they're just some of the many north alabamians we've found ... offering help. waay31's breken terry joins us live from panama city with how they're saving lives, breken? i am here at a distribution center which is the home base for these nurses and emts from huntsville but today they went out with the national guard in some of the hardest hit areas. nat-the biggest thing about this infection is if this gets in your blood it could be deadly. this woman came to nurse practitioner chasen uptain and emt sylbia bell with a gaping leg wound. nat- i'll get her to flush it out. you can see shes in pain nat- almost done babe okay, almost done. for most this is the first medical assistance they've had since hurricane michael hit. uptain- we just saw a lady with a really bad leg wound that needs to go to the emergency room. we did a dressing on that. emt sylbia bell tells us in the two hours they were at this fema distribution site they saw about 20 people. bell- it does feel good to be out here helping people. the need for more medical staff like these two from huntsville is very real. uptain- id like to challenge everyone at home at madison hospital and surrounding hospitals to send as many people and volunteers as you can. bell and uptain tell us anything people can do to help will go along way down here because of the great need for the simplest things. in panama city bt waay31.